Legislators call second special session – but won’t say what topics they want to address

Expanding beyond the disaster recovery legislation that the General Assembly was set to approve today, the legislature will convene a new session this afternoon to take up unspecified additional legislation.
Senate Leader Phil Berger announced at midday that once the House gives final approval to the disaster relief bill, then this session – which the governor convened – will come to an end. The lieutenant governor and House speaker will then issue a proclamation convening the fourth special session of the year.
Berger said some legislators want to discuss additional legislation, but he didn’t say what that might be. House Speaker Tim Moore also wouldn’t say what topics will be covered.
“There are a number of things that have been talked about,” Berger said. “I am not in a position at this point to list or specifically articulate what they are because no decisions have been made, finally as to what exactly will be brought up.”
While Gov. Pat McCrory called the special session for disaster relief, he did not call the additional session. Instead, three-fifths of the legislators in both chambers signed a petition to call the special session. The new session will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Democrats were quick to criticize the extra session, which they weren’t informed about until noon Wednesday. “Both legislators and the people of N.C. are being kept in the dark about this surprise special session,” Rep. Cecil Brockman of High Point said on Twitter.
Moore said he knows of two bills that Republicans plan to pursue but wouldn’t identify them. He said GOP legislators will set the agenda during a closed-door caucus meeting later on Wednesday.
“We’re looking at two bills at this point, but it depends what other bills folks file,” he said. “I can’t (explain) until it goes through the caucus process. Some of the ideas that we were discussing at the end of the last session are some of the ideas that you may see come up today.”
Moore had previously mentioned a regulatory reform bill that fell short in the final hours of the legislature’s session this summer.
The deregulation bill would have reduced the number of counties that must conduct vehicle emissions inspections, repealed the ban on discarding televisions and computers in landfills, and allowed a new technology to dispose of waste liquids from landfills without permits. Moore has said the bill’s failure was his biggest disappointment of the session.
Because multiple versions were on the table when the legislature adjourned in the summer and the bill would have to start the legislative process over, it’s unclear what provisions might appear in the special session. One controversial provision that had been considered would prohibit skyscraping wind turbines from going up in military flight paths and would make large swaths of the state off-limits to wind farms.
Moore was asked Wednesday about the possibility of changes to the N.C. Supreme Court – a persistent rumor that has brought protesters to the Legislative Building. He said he still opposes the idea.
“I do not expect to see the court packing that people are talking about,” he said.
Moore declined to answer a question about whether any changes to the governor’s powers might be under consideration.
Legislators had the authority to take up bills on any topic during the disaster relief special session but didn’t do so. “We didn’t want to crowd the issue with anything else,” Moore said.
He said the additional session will likely wrap up Thursday, while Berger said he expects to adjourn by the end of the week.
House Democratic Leader Larry Hall of Durham voiced concerns that the timeline could change again. “Can we get a guarantee or someone’s word that we’ll end the madness on Thursday?” he told Moore.
Colin Campbell: 919-829-4698, @RaleighReporter
Comments