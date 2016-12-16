At least 18 arrests Friday during protests at legislature

At least 18 protesters were arrested Friday at the Legislative Building as they chanted slogans blasting a “power grab” by Republican lawmakers.
The arrests came in addition to 17 arrests Thursday, according to General Assembly Police Chief Martin Brock. The protesters were charged with trespassing and violating building rules.
Protesters initially disrupted a House debate about changes to election law, chanting and prompted House Speaker Tim Moore to order police to clear the public gallery. The gallery remained closed to the public Friday afternoon, meaning people who wanted to watch the House proceedings could not do so.
After being ejected from the House gallery, the chants and songs continued outside the chamber. Brock told the group that anyone who led a chant would be arrested, and officers began arresting people who did – including Rev. Curtis Gatewood, a leader of the N.C. NAACP, which had organized the protest with the liberal advocacy group Progress North Carolina.
Protesters later entered the Senate chamber, which was closed after disruptions there. More arrests were under way there around 1 p.m.
