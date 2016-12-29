Judge halts the power transfer to the new state school superintendent

1:28 Kemba Walker discusses Hornets win over Heat, joining 7,000-point club Pause

1:57 Belk Bowl FanFest

1:19 Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls

0:23 Weddington Warriors are 3AA champions

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word