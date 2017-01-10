Supreme Court puts 2017 NC legislative election on temporary hold

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday put a court-ordered legislative redistricting and 2017 special election on hold while it reviews Republican legislators’ appeal in an ongoing lawsuit.
A lower federal court ruled months ago that the current legislative districts are an unconstitutional racial gerrymander, and it ordered the General Assembly to draw new districts by March 15 and hold a rare off-year election in altered districts in November.
Tuesday’s Supreme Court order puts everything on hold until Jan. 19 conference among the justices at which they will consider an appeal, seeking to keep the current legislative districts in place. The order notes that the lower court’s mandate for redistricting and a special election will go back into effect if the Supreme Court declines to hear the case.
On Jan. 3, the Supreme Court distributed materials in the case for a conference among the justices behind closed doors on Jan. 19. From that conference, it could become clearer whether there will be elections held in 2017.
The justices could immediately dismiss the appeal of the lower court ruling and keep the ruling and order for new maps and new elections this year. Or they could ask attorneys involved in the case to give them more briefs in the case and set arguments for later in the year, leaving the question of an election this year ambiguous.
Since the court is currently missing a ninth justice following Antonin Scalia’s death, a 4-4 decision would keep the lower court’s ruling in place.
State Rep. David Lewis, a Dunn Republican who leds redistricting efforts in the House, praised the court’s action in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. “#FairAndLegal No 2017 elections for #ncga. #SCOTUS halts flawed, partisan, lower court ruling,” he wrote.
Senate leader Phil Berger tweeted that he’s “grateful #SCOTUS has quashed judicial activism and rejected an attempt to nullify the votes of North Carolinians in the 2016 #NCGA elections.”
But the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, which is representing opponents of the current districts in the lawsuit, issued a statement downplaying the impact of Tuesday’s order.
“Today’s action just puts everything on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court considers the appeal of whether the district court was correct to order special elections in 2017,” executive director Anita Earls said. “On behalf of our clients, we continue to trust that the district court’s ruling will be upheld and new districts ultimately will be drawn that are not based on race.”
Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Charlotte Democrat and a vocal opponent of the current districts, noted that the order leaves the political schedule for 2017 in doubt. Jackson is among Democrats who have already been recruiting potential legislative candidates and raising awareness for a special election.
“This ruling means we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Jackson tweeted. “Elections in 2017 will depend on whether SCOTUS agrees to hear the appeal.”
Republican legislative leaders had filed an emergency petition earlier Tuesday asking the court to stop the redistricting order and special election. They asked the court to act before this year’s legislative session begins on Wednesday.
Their petition argued that an off-year special election is an “extreme remedy ... that cuts more than two-thirds of the state legislators’ constitutionally prescribed terms in half,” adding that the order is “entirely unprecedented and entirely imprudent.”
Legislators’ attorneys made the case that the typical order in a redistricting case would require redrawn districts to take effect for the next regularly schedule election – which in North Carolina isn’t until 2018.
Staff writer Anne Blythe contributed to this report
Colin Campbell: 919-829-4698, @RaleighReporter
Comments