Ron Kimble will return to city on part-time basis in March

Charlotte Deputy City Manager Ron Kimble, who is retiring Friday, will return to work for the city on a part-time basis in March.
Kimble has been the city’s point person for large economic development projects, including partnerships with sports teams and building the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He will vacate his office in the Government Center and move into a new office at the Charlotte Convention Center. He plans to continue working on economic development.
Kimble has worked for the city since 2000. He has been the deputy manager since 2007.
Marcus Jones, who started as city manager in December, hired his deputy manager from his previous job in Norfolk, Va. to replace Kimble. Sabrina Joy-Hogg will take Kimble’s office.
Kimble will be eligible to collect his retirement once he leaves the city. He also will be able to be paid for his part-time work. It is unclear Wednesday how much he will be paid in his new part-time position.
