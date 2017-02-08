Trump’s Supreme Court nominee says President’s comments about judge are ‘disheartening’

In a private meeting with Senator Richard Blumenthal, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch criticized the man who picked him to join the court, calling President Donald Trump’s comments on the judiciary “demoralizing” and “disheartening.”
Blumenthal first described Gorsuch’s words to reporters Wednesday afternoon after meeting with him as part of the judge’s rounds through Capitol Hill. A spokesperson for Gorsuch later confirmed that he had used those words in the meeting.
NEWS: Blumenthal telling reporters Neil Gorsuch used the words "demoralizing" & "disheartening" to describe Trump's attacks on judiciary— Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) February 8, 2017
Gorsuch spox Ron Bonjean confirms SCOTUS nom called Trump's "so-called judge" tweet "disheartening" & "demoralizing" in convo w/ Blumenthal— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) February 8, 2017
