Trump names Alexander Acosta of Miami as labor secretary, first Hispanic in Cabinet

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife Pause

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises SC fishermen

1:28 Fear among Charlotte's immigrants

2:22 Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good talks coal ash cleanup

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

0:34 Nice day to get a Valentine

5:46 Mother shares letters from her bipolar son who has spent 13 years in solitary confinement

5:38 UNC's Roy Williams: 'My job is to try to win'

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch