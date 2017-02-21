NC governor and AG withdraw request for US Supreme Court review of Voter ID case

Gov. Roy Cooper and state Attorney General Josh Stein have withdrawn a request for the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling overturning North Carolina’s voter ID law.
Stein and Cooper’s chief counsel sent a letter on Tuesday discharging private attorneys who had been representing the state in an appeal of the 4th U.S. Fourth Circuit ruling last year that described key provisions of a 2013 elections law overhaul as targeting “African Americans with almost surgical precision” to limit their participation in elections.
“We need to make it easier for people to exercise their right to vote, not harder, and I will not continue to waste time and money appealing this unconstitutional law,” Cooper said in a statement announcing the step. “It’s time for North Carolina to stop fighting for this unfair, unconstitutional law and work instead to improve equal access for voters.”
“The right to vote is our most fundamental right,” Stein addded in a statement. “Voting is how people hold their government accountable. I support efforts to guarantee fair and honest elections, but those efforts should not be used as an excuse to make it harder for people to vote.”
It was not immediately clear whether Cooper’s and Stein’s request would fully end the appeal of the 2016 decision.
If the request by Cooper and Stein is granted, the State Board of Elections, its individual members, and its executive director will not immediately be withdrawn from the case.
North Carolian legislative leaders who shepherded the voting law changes through the Republican-led General Assembly could continue an effort for U.S. Supreme Court review.
The Republicans at the helm of the state Senate and state House of Representatives, responded quickly with a statement, criticizing the legal move by Cooper and Stein.
“Roy Cooper’s and Josh Stein’s desperate and politically-motivated stunt to derail North Carolina’s voter ID law is not only illegal, it also raises serious questions about whether they’ve allowed their own personal and political prejudices and conflicts of interest to cloud their professional judgment,” Phil Berger, the Rockingham County Republican at the head of the senate, and Tim Moore, the Cleveland County Republican at the head of the House, said in a joint statement. “We expect the courts to reject this unethical stunt just as they did when Cooper tried the same trick in the ‘Choose Life’ license tag case.”
More details to come
Comments