GOP’s Tim Scott uses distinctive role in Senate as fodder for zingers

1:57 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice' Pause

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:56 Supporters and opponents hold HB2 rallies in Raleigh

1:04 Immigration protesters march to city council

1:09 Protesters demand support for immigrants

0:46 Light rail extension opening delayed

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants