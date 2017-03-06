Power struggle between NC governor and legislators goes back to court

3:21 Amos' Southend: The final show Pause

4:31 AP Exclusive: Abuse allegations surface at Word of Faith Fellowship

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:40 Giving osprey an alternative

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought

2:18 Tour de Food

0:24 Winthrop players, fans storm court after clinching NCAA bid

1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting