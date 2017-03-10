With Trump on board, Texas puts high-speed rail on the fast track

1:07 Charlotte Lab School strives for student diversity Pause

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

0:44 Kenny Smith announces mayoral bid

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse

2:34 Mother talks about golf cart arrest at Bald Head Island

1:09 Manning the goal Noah Hays

1:19 Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio

2:38 Charlotte-area couple on 'Say Yes to the Dress'