Pat McCrory says HB2 is making it harder for him to get a job

Former Gov. Pat McCrory says the backlash against House Bill 2 is making it difficult for him to land a new job after he left office.

McCrory has been appearing frequently on national media outlets to defend the controversial LGBT law, but he hasn’t announced what’s next for his career. In a podcast interview recently with WORLD, an Asheville-based evangelical Christian news website, McCrory talked about his challenges on the job market.

The former Republican governor says HB2 “has impacted me to this day, even after I left office. People are reluctant to hire me, because, ‘oh my gosh, he’s a bigot’ – which is the last thing I am.”

Later in the interview, McCrory wouldn’t say if he’s being considered for a job in President Donald Trump’s administration. But he praised Trump, calling him “a breath of fresh air.”

McCrory said the liberal groups opposing HB2 have harmed his reputation. “If you disagree with the politically correct thought police on this new definition of gender, you’re a bigot, you’re the worst of evil,” he said. “It’s almost as if I broke a law.”

McCrory made the case that the core of the HB2 debate is an attempt to redefine gender. “You ask the doctor if it’s a boy or a girl, you don’t ask the baby,” he said.

The former governor also addressed a recent incident in Washington, D.C., in which he was chased down an alley by protesters chanting “shame.”