Cooper’s transportation nominee advances in Senate

A Senate committee on Wednesday recommended approving James Trogdon as the transportation secretary. The recommendation next goes to a second committee and then to the full Senate for a vote.
Another committee is scheduled to make a recommendation to approve the governor’s choice for secretary of public safety, Erik Hooks, later in the afternoon.
Previously, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Larry Hall as secretary of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Five more Cabinet nominees are scheduled to appear before Senate committees in the coming weeks.
All of them have been subpoenaed at the request of Gov. Roy Cooper, who has sued legislative leaders over their demand that his Cabinet picks by reviewed by the Senate. Cooper had declined to allow Hall to appear before a committee until there was an interim court ruling in his lawsuit, and the legislature had a legal basis to compel their testimony.
Trogdon, a familiar face at the legislature due to his long career in the state Department of Transportation, was questioned for less than an hour by the Senate Transportation Committee. With his DOT experience and his background as a National Guard officer, Trogdon was handled respectfully and several committee members were openly appreciative of his answers.
Asked about sometimes controversial toll roads, Trogdon said “We have to have every tool available to us. Tolls are one of those tools that we use to fund innovative financing. ... In my conversations with the governor he has not directed me to exclude any of those tools.”
Trogdon dodged questions about whether he thought the confirmation process was legal, saying he was trained as an engineer not a lawyer.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
Comments