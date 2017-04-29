Caught in modern-day slavery, she thought she’d die. Could this NC idea help others?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:58 US Rep. Robert Pittenger on Obamacare and Syria at WBT town hall Pause 1:34 Realtors Care Day 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? 2:58 Panthers top pick Christian McCaffrey 'can't wait to get to work' 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 1:19 Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio 1:32 Joy's story 1:01 Hornets GM Rich Cho on what went wrong this season 0:34 Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft 0:46 Leonard Fournette on what he had to prove at LSU pro day Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Joy Anderson is a survivor of human sex trafficking. Adopted and raised in a Christian home in Aiken, SC, Anderson became enslaved at 21 years old. The lure of acceptance, protection and a false sense of love held her prisoner for seven years. Today she is free and has gotten her voice back helping others in Cabarrus County. Jeff Siner The Charlotte Observer