Bill sponsors say they’re trying to save governments money, not kill newspapers

Sen. Trudy Wade hasn’t always been a fan of the media, but she said that’s not why she introduced a bill that’s being fought by the N.C. Press Association.
The Greensboro Republican is a lead sponsor of a bill that would no longer require local governments to run legal notices – such as foreclosure and government contract announcements – in newspapers, and instead let them run notices online.
Like many legislators, the Greensboro Republican has been critical of the media. Two years ago the Greensboro News & Record criticized her for legislation that sought to redraw the city’s voting districts. Wade told a reporter at the time that “the media has changed over the years.”
“In my opinion,” she said at the time, “they tend to try to draw a line down the middle and lump (people) on one side or the other.”
But the three-term lawmaker said that’s not why she’s pushing the bill.
“I have been straightforward about why I filed this bill,” she said in a statement. “It provides those who cannot afford or who do not wish to subscribe to a newspaper with free access to important information, and, as a former county commissioner and city council woman, it is an idea I have supported since the N.C. League of Municipalities and the N.C. County Commissioners Association first brought their legislative agendas to me several years ago.”
Wade is a prime sponsor of Senate Bill 343 along with fellow Republicans Dan Bishop of Charlotte and Wesley Meredith of Fayetteville.
In the House, Republican Rep. Chuck McGrady of Hendersonville is sponsoring a companion bill along with GOP Reps. Bill Brawley of Matthews and John Blust of Greensboro.
Like Wade, McGrady has sat on a city council and county board.
“We’re spending a lot of money on newspapers…” he said. “I’m not in the business of subsidizing anybody I hope.”
