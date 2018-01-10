Governor wants North Carolina, like Florida, exempted from new offshore drilling plan

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wants his state to be treated just like Florida when it comes to offshore oil drilling.
Cooper, a Democrat, requested that North Carolina be exempted from last week’s Interior Department proposal to open the Atlantic and Pacific coasts to offshore drilling.
Florida and its Republican Gov. Rick Scott received an exemption Tuesday from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, seemingly opening the door for states to request exemptions.
“The Trump Administration, through their decision on Florida, has admitted that offshore drilling is a threat to coastal economies and tourism,” Cooper said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “Offshore drilling holds the same risks for North Carolina as it does for Florida and North Carolina deserves the same exemption.”
In announcing Florida’s exemption, Zinke said to reporters: “Our tactic was open everything up, then meet with the governors, meet with the stakeholders so that when we shaped it, it was right. The president made it very clear that local voices count.”
Cooper, in a letter to Zinke, requested a phone call or a meeting to discuss North Carolina.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, said Wednesday he also intends to ask for an exemption for his state.
Zinke’s proposal is still in its 60-day comment period. The plan, which would cover 2019-2024, would make almost 90 percent of the Outer Continental Shelf available for oil and natural gas drilling. The plan calls for 47 potential lease sites, including nine off the Atlantic coast, where there have been none since 1983.
