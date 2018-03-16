Inside the DMZ ‘village’ where Trump, Kim Jong will likely meet. It comes with a gift shop.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 59 Pence responds to Joy Behar's comments calling his faith a 'mental illness' Pause 119 Once denied a chance to testify, Charlotte woman says Supreme Court justice sexually harassed me 109 Political campaign season starts today 104 Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael talks about why he favors the 287(g) program 149 Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff candidate McFadden tells why he's against the 287(g) program Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling 111 New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 138 Mayor-elect Vi Lyles reflects on the day after her historic win 65 Charlotte Mayor-elect Vi Lyles and supporters celebrate victory 176 Vi Lyles wins Charlotte mayor's race Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April. AP

South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April. AP