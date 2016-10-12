Expect Clinton and Trump to show up, at least in spirit, at NC Senate debate

Presidential campaign drama will likely spill into Richard Burr and Deborah Ross’ Senate debate Thursday night in North Carolina.
But political strategists from both parties say viewers can expect a tamer scene on stage in Raleigh than was on display in St. Louis on Sunday when Donald Trump told Hillary Clinton she’d probably go to jail if he becomes president.
Both of these candidates have been in the public arena for quite some time and know how to handle themselves.
Scott Falmlen, Democratic strategist
“The (Senate) debate certainly will be more civil. Both of these candidates have been in the public arena for quite some time and know how to handle themselves,” says Scott Falmlen, a Democratic strategist.
Clinton and Trump won’t be in the room, but their presence will be felt Thursday night, Falmlen said. Polls show a virtual tie in the Senate race among likely voters as Burr and Ross head into their first, and likely only, televised debate.
“The top of the ticket is very likely going to determine the outcome of this race,” he said.
Burr, the two-term incumbent from Winston-Salem, supports Trump and serves as a campaign adviser for him, but his personality couldn’t be more different than the presidential nominee’s, says one North Carolina-based Republican political consultant.
Burr is “calm, cool and confident,” says Larry Shaheen of Carolina Political Consulting.
Trump has created a difficult environment for down-ballot Republicans, Shaheen says. And Democratic strategists say it’s in Ross’ interest to pin Burr down on Trump, who recently declared himself “unshackled” from party leaders and congressional Republicans.
“If I was doing debate prep for Deborah Ross, that would be exactly what I was trying to zero in on – put Burr in a box,” said Gary Pearce, one of North Carolina’s most experienced Democratic consultants.
It’s expected Burr will try to corner Ross on the topic of sex offender registries – an area his campaign has hammered the challenger on for several months. Even there, Pearce says, Ross – a former lawmaker and lobbyist with the American Civil Liberties Union – can find an opening to counterattack.
“If you’re so concerned about sexual offenders, how can you support Donald Trump?” Pearce suggests as a comeback for Ross.
Burr earlier this week condemned Trump’s gloating comments about groping women and his ability to “do anything” with women because of his fame. Still, Burr said, Trump is a better alternative than Clinton.
Shaheen said Burr has handled the Trump dilemma “with grace.”
There’s likely nothing new Burr can say to reiterate his disapproval of Trump’s past behavior or language but Shaheen said Burr already has appropriately spoken out and now he needs to show voters he’s his own person.
Shaheen says Burr should keep Thursday’s debate focused on three key issues: supporting the military, protecting national security and promoting sensible immigration policy. Burr may also find openings, Shaheen said, to tie Ross to what he calls failed Democratic policies on healthcare and fighting terrorism.
In the debate, Burr’s goal should be to portray Ross as too liberal on issues like women’s right to abortion and the right to burn the American flag as protected free speech, Shaheen said.
Ross may look to attack Burr, Shaheen said, on the North Carolina state law, House Bill 2, often referred to as the “bathroom bill.” The law requires transgender people to use public bathrooms according to the sex listed on their birth certificate and also prohibits local municipalities and counties from passing anti-discrimination ordinances.
There, Shaheen thinks Burr has a solid retort: He’s called the Republican-written bathroom legislation “too expansive” and has criticized state leaders for letting the law jeopardize federal education funding for North Carolina. Still, Shaheen said, voters realize HB2 is a state issue – maybe a liability for Gov. Pat McCrory – but not a problem for federal candidates like Burr.
But, Democrats say Ross has a significant advantage heading into the debate, due to the Trump factor, and can lump Burr in with other embattled Republican candidates.
Republicans, Falmlen said, “are really fighting into headwinds.”
The Senate debate will air at 7 p.m. Thursday on UNC-TV, WRAL, WRAZ Fox 50 and ABC11 WTVD.
Anna Douglas: 202-383-6012, @ADouglasNews
