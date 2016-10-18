Early voting starts Thursday. Here’s where to cast a ballot.

A one-week extension of early voting starts Thursday in North Carolina – with 10 sites open in Mecklenburg County for the first seven days.
Voting expands to 22 sites beginning Oct. 27. The last day for early voting is Nov. 5.
The U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in July that struck down the state’s voter ID law restored the additional week.
From Thursday to Oct. 27, early voting is 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday at the following sites:
▪ Ballantyne Village - 14825 Ballantyne Village Way.
▪ Beatties Ford Library - 2412 Beatties Ford Road.
▪ Cornelius Town Hall - 21445 Catawba Ave, Cornelius.
▪ Hal Marshall Annex - 618 N College St.
▪ Hickory Grove Library - 5935 Hickory Grove Road.
▪ Morrison Regional Library - 7015 Morrison Blvd.
▪ North County Regional Library - 16500 Holly Crest Ln.
▪ Steele Creek - 11130 S. Tryon St.
▪ University City Regional Library - 301 E W T Harris Blvd.
▪ West Boulevard Library - 2157 West Blvd.
On Oct. 27, voting expands to add the following 12 sites (for a total of 22). Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
▪ Bette Rae Thomas Rec Center - 2921 Tuckaseegee Road.
▪ Delta Center - 5408 Beatties Ford Road.
▪ Independence Regional Library - 6000 Conference Drive.
▪ Main Branch Library - (uptown) - 310 N. Tryon St.
▪ Marion Diehl Rec Center – 2219 Tyvola Road.
▪ Matthews Library - 230 Matthews Station St, Matthews.
▪ Midwood Cultural Center - 1817 Central Ave.
▪ Mint Hill Library - 6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Road.
▪ Mountain Island Library - 4420 Hoyt Galvin Way.
▪ South County Regional Library – 5801 Rea Road
▪ Sugar Creek Library - 4045 N Tryon St.
▪ UNCC - Cone Center - 9201 University City Blvd.
