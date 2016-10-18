NC House District 104: Andy Dulin faces Peter Noris

Andy T. Dulin, Republican
Education: Graduated, Appalachian State, 1984, bachelor’s in travel, tourism and marketing.
Professional experience: Real estate, construction sales, Charlotte Chamber, self-employed.
Previous public offices: Charlotte City Council District 6, 2005-2013.
Family: Married 25 years, three sons, two in college and one at Myers Park High.
Website: www.voteandydulin.com
Would you support efforts to repeal HB2? No. I’m more than willing to listen and have discussions.
Would you support measures to transfer tax revenue from urban to rural counties? No.
Would you consider raising taxes for education? No.
Would you support further tax cuts? Yes. The tax cuts that have been implemented by the legislature are working and working to the advantage of the state.
What would you do to improve Mecklenburg County relationship with Raleigh? That’s where I’m really going to be able to help because of the working relationships coming of the Charlotte City Council side of government. Going to Raleigh I understand some of the pushes and pulls that tend to pull local governments away from Raleigh. I will be able to bridge some of those differences with my experience and knowledge of both areas.
Peter Noris, Democrat
Education: B.A. Political Science, Florida Atlantic University.
Professional experience: Manufacturers representative, Consumer Electronics, for domestic and export markets. I have a keen understanding of the benefits of export oriented markets.
Previous public offices: None.
Family: One daughter, married, with two grandchildren.
Website: Peternoris.com.
Would you support efforts to repeal HB2? Yes. Every aspect of HB2 needs to be eliminated.
Would you support measures to transfer tax revenue from urban to rural counties? Yes, under limited circumstances if a proper relationship between urban and rural areas is established.
Would you consider raising taxes for education? Yes. Taxes as a percentage of GDP have dropped nearly 20 percent in the past six years.
Would you support further tax cuts? Yes, limited tax cuts for low income individuals that have been hurt by the tax on services.
What would you do to improve Mecklenburg County relationship with Raleigh? Raleigh (and the rural counties) need to understand that Mecklenburg County, and the other urban areas of the state are the economic engine of NC, and need to be allowed to govern themselves as they see fit.
