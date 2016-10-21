Trump supporters in western NC: ‘He speaks his mind’

A couple of thousand Donald Trump supporters from the small mountain towns of western North Carolina streamed into the WNC Agriculture Center on Friday to cheer on their embattled candidate.
“He speaks his mind,” said Shirley Sales of Fletcher, who showed up early. “It’s about time we had somebody speak for me. It’s time for a change.”
Warming up the crowd for the Republican presidential candidate: Charles Taylor, formerly the longtime GOP congressman from western North Carolina, and N.C. Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes.
Hayes criticized the “liberal media,” which brought a chorus of boos from the crowd.
And a group of local sheriffs and other law enforcement won applause when they said it was time for a “new sheriff to be elected in Washington.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, the only current GOP member of Congress to show up, greeted the crowd –“Hello, deplorables!” – by alluding to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s description of “half” of Trump supporters.
He urged them to vote early, setting out chants of “Trump!” and “U-S-A!”
Many of those at the rally appeared as much anti-Clinton as pro-Trump.
“She’s a crook,” said Larry Peters, a retiree from Fairview in Buncombe County.
His wife Trudi, a former schoolteacher, agreed. Clinton, she said, “is evil.”
In advance of Trump’s campaign event in Fletcher, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer criticized the candidate in a statement.
“What we heard on the debate stage on Wednesday should deeply trouble all Americans. After spending months attacking different ethnic and religious groups, Donald Trump, in an act of desperation, has now attacked the very legitimacy of this election,” Manheimer said. “I’m proud to stand with Americans from across the political spectrum, including the Republican Party of North Carolina, in condemning this unprecedented attack on a pillar of our democracy.”
