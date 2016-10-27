Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama campaigning in Winston-Salem

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and first lady Michelle Obama are scheduled to headline a rally together Thursday afternoon in Winston-Salem.
The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem.
The candidates have been frequenting North Carolina, a key swing state in the run-up to the Nov. 8 election. With early voting already well underway, both parties are trying to rally their supporters to get to the polls.
Trump spoke in Charlotte on Wednesday, promising a “new deal for black America” in a speech at Spirit Square, touting stronger crime and immigration control. Clinton most recently visited North Carolina on Sunday, with a rally promoting student and early voting at UNC Charlotte. Other recent headliners have included vice presidential candidates Tim Kaine and Mike Pence, along with surrogates such as Bill Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Ben Carson and Donald Trump Jr.
Michelle Obama led a Clinton rally Oct. 4 at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Polls show North Carolina is still a tight race, with Clinton holding a 2.2 percentage point lead over Trump. That’s according to an average of state polls from Real Clear Politics, which shows 47 percent of voters support Clinton and 44.8 percent support Trump in North Carolina. And the presidential race could have major consequences for two other Republicans seeking reelection in close contests: Sen. Richard Burr, trying to fend off a challenge from Democrat Deborah Ross, and Gov. Pat McCrory, battling Democrat Roy Cooper.
Republicans were quick to criticize Clinton on Thursday, sending a response to her rally before she spoke. The N.C. GOP statement, sent from State Sen. Joyce Krawiec, pointed to rising premiums for unsubsidized health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
“Hillary Clinton’s campaign stop comes as North Carolinians continue to grapple with the news that healthcare premiums will skyrocket by double-digits next year,” she said. “Democrats like Hillary Clinton, Deborah Ross and Roy Cooper refuse to admit the harmful consequences of Obamacare but they can’t run from their ownership and support of the disastrous law.”
47 percent
Clinton’s support in N.C.
44.8 percent
Trump’s support in N.C.
Source: Real Clear Politics
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
