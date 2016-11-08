Trump and Clinton made a combined total of almost 30 visits to North Carolina since June but did voters care?

On Election Day, we asked voters around Charlotte whether the numerous campaign stops made by republican Donald Trump and democrat Hillary Clinton impacted their votes for president at all. While some voters said the visits made a difference when they cast their ballots, others said their mind was made up long before they got to the polls and not affected by the candidates North Carolina appearances.
JUSTINE MILLER



For more than 80 years politicians and barbecue fans have flocked to the Mallard Creek Barbecue.

