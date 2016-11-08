NC Treasurer: Republican Dale Folwell leads Dan Blue III in early returns

Republican Dale Folwell has a narrow lead over Democrat Dan Blue III in early returns.
The incumbent
Treasurer Janet Cowell, a Democrat, did not seek a third term.
The candidates
Democrat Dan Blue III is an attorney and former investment banker. He is the son of Dan Blue Jr., the state’s first African-American House speaker and current state minority leader. Republican candidate Dale Folwell, a certified public accountant, is a former state House Speaker pro-tem and former head of the state Division of Employment Security.
About the office
The Treasurer manages the $90 billion state pension fund and the state health plan.
What shaped the race
Blue pointed to his high finance and legal background and promoted proposals to cut costs in the $3 billion state health plan, including a focus on preventive medicine. Folwell touted his CPA credentials and his experience as a reformer in state government and promised to reduce the fees the pension plan pays to outside money managers by $100 million.
A legislative proposal that would have permitted Robeson County to apply state funds saved from school staff reductions on lease payments for new schools became an issue. Folwell opposed the plan and criticized Blue for taking campaign money from Robeson County businessmen pushing the measure. Blue countered he wouldn’t be influenced by campaign contributions and said that although he wanted to help local government find ways to build schools, he wasn’t committed to any particular approach.
Results
Dan Blue III, D 49.82%
Dale Folwell, R 50.18%
144 of 2,704 precincts reporting.
