November 8, 2016 7:53 PM

NC Insurance Commissioner: Incumbent Wayne Goodwin leads Republican Mike Causey

By David Ranii

Democrat Wayne Goodwin was leading Republican challenger Mike Causey in early returns.

 

The incumbent

Democrat Wayne Goodwin is seeking his third term as N.C. Insurance Commissioner.

The challengers

Republican Mike Causey, a retired insurance agent, is a five-time candidate for Treasurer.

About the office

The commissioner regulates the insurance industry and serves as the state fire marshal.

What shaped the race

Causey called for overhauling the state’s insurance system to attract companies offering new products and discounts not available in North Carolina. Goodwin defended the system, citing the state’s low auto insurance rates and his office’s track record of recovering money from insurers that overcharged or misled consumers.

Results

Mike Causey, R 48.59%

Wayne Goodwin, D (i) 51.41%

108 of 2,704 precincts reporting.

