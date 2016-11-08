NC Insurance Commissioner: Incumbent Wayne Goodwin leads Republican Mike Causey

Democrat Wayne Goodwin was leading Republican challenger Mike Causey in early returns.
The incumbent
Democrat Wayne Goodwin is seeking his third term as N.C. Insurance Commissioner.
The challengers
Republican Mike Causey, a retired insurance agent, is a five-time candidate for Treasurer.
About the office
The commissioner regulates the insurance industry and serves as the state fire marshal.
What shaped the race
Causey called for overhauling the state’s insurance system to attract companies offering new products and discounts not available in North Carolina. Goodwin defended the system, citing the state’s low auto insurance rates and his office’s track record of recovering money from insurers that overcharged or misled consumers.
Results
Mike Causey, R 48.59%
Wayne Goodwin, D (i) 51.41%
108 of 2,704 precincts reporting.
