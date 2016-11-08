Democrat Mike Morgan leads in early results for N.C. Supreme Court seat

Democrat Mike Morgan was leading incumbent Republican Robert “Bob” Edmunds Jr. in early returns for a seat on the N.C. Supreme Court.
The incumbent
Edmunds is seeking his third term on the court. Though terms on the state’s highest court are eight years, Edmunds, 67, would have to retire before completing his term. North Carolina law sets 72 as the age at which justices much retire. Edmunds, a former member of the N.C. Court of Appeals, also has been a federal and Guilford County prosecutor.
The challenger
Democrat Morgan, 60, has been a Wake County Superior Court judge since 2005. Morgan, a Raleigh resident,was a Wake County District Court judge for the 10 years prior to joining the Superior Court bench. He also was an administrative law judge and held several posts in the state Attorney General’s office.
About the office
The Supreme Court of North Carolina has seven members who are elected in non-partisan races. The court has no jury. The justices sit as a full panel, then deliberate among themselves behind closed doors before issuing rulings. The court reviews challenges of state law, especially those contended to be in conflict with the state Constitution. The justices also consider appeals from the lower state courts to determine whether error occurred at trial or in judicial interpretation of the law.
What shaped the race
With the Supreme Court split ideologically, with four Republicans and three Democrats, the race for the one open seat has been seen as key to both parties. Since Republicans gained control of both General Assembly chambers in 2011, and the governor’s office in 2013, key pieces of their political and legislative agenda have been challenged in the courts.
Results
Bob Edmunds 44.88%
Mike Morgan 55.12%
367 of 2,704 precincts reporting.
Comments