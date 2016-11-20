Elections board to decide Sunday on McCrory campaign’s request to hear complaints

1:53 Trump's White House Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

4:20 Sen. Richard Burr says 2016 will be his last election

1:24 Hillary Clinton rallies supporters at UNC Charlotte

2:28 Keith Lamont Scott's shooting may contribute to lower black early voting turnout in NC

1:19 Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio

1:05 Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates Luke Kuechly and other injuries

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook