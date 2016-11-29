NC GOP: Durham recount could resolve governor’s election within days

After the State Board of Elections effectively rejected Republican protests about ineligible voters, Durham County is the last point of contention in the unresolved governor’s race – and the N.C. Republican Party said Tuesday that a recount there could resolve the election within days.
“We have an opportunity to bring the 2016 election to a close within the next few days,” NC GOP executive director Dallas Woodhouse said at a news conference Tuesday morning. “Durham County is going to recount its votes, or the entire state will if that is an option.”
Woodhouse also rejected speculation that the state legislature might intervene and use its power to decide the governor’s race. “That will never happen,” he said, adding that suggestions to the contrary are “demagoguery at the highest order.”
“They would never award the election to somebody who didn’t have the most votes.”
The State Board of Elections will meet Wednesday to review a request for a recount of early votes in Durham County. Gov. Pat McCrory’s campaign has said it won’t seek a statewide recount if Durham holds one, pointing to “irregularities” in vote counting there.
Durham and Bladen counties are now the only remaining counties with active election complaints after a State Board of Elections directive was issued Monday. That memo told county election officials not to consider any challenges to a voter’s eligibility that were filed after Election Day – meaning complaints filed by Republicans in dozens of counties must be rejected. The deadline for filing such complaints had passed before any were filed, the board ruled.
The memo also told counties to count any votes they’d thrown out as a result of the complaints. Counties will now count ballots cast by people who were ruled to be ineligible felons or early voters who died before election day.
Woodhouse said that decision is troubling and that the state should revisit its efforts to keep ineligible voters from participating.
Democrat Roy Cooper, who leads McCrory by more than 9,000 votes in the latest count, touted the Board of Elections directive in a news release.
“This is a devastating blow to the McCrory campaign and further evidence that there is no path to victory for Gov. McCrory,” Cooper campaign manager Trey Nix said.
Asked if a Durham recount had the potential to turn the election in McCrory’s favor, Woodhouse said “I do not believe that the only reason to recount and look at things is that the outcome may change.”
The GOP is focused on Durham because an investigation of absentee ballots in Bladen County only involves a few hundred votes at most – not enough to change the statewide results.
Another election challenge, a lawsuit filed by the conservative Civitas Institute challenging same-day registrations, will be heard in court on Friday. Because the group is calling for a delay in counting ballots cast using same-day registration, that lawsuit likely won’t affect the overall election outcome.
