Durham recount could happen next week, elections chairman says

Durham County doesn’t yet have a timeline for a recount of 90,000 ballots ordered Wednesday, but its elections board chairman says he expects the recount will likely take place next week.
The State Board of Elections voted 3-2 along party lines Wednesday to order a machine recount of votes cast during early voting in Durham County, backing a request from Republicans and Gov. Pat McCrory’s campaign.
The three Republicans on the board voted for the recount, saying that the late addition of the 90,000 votes to the statewide tally on election night constituted an “irregularity.” The state board’s decision overturned the Durham County Board of Elections, also controlled by Republicans, which had rejected the recount request as baseless.
The recount could finally settle the governor’s race between McCrory and Democrat Roy Cooper, the state’s attorney general.
On Thursday, Durham Board of Elections Chairman Bill Brian said the board will meet soon to set guidelines and a schedule for the recount, although the time for that meeting hasn’t yet been set.
“I see no reason why it can’t be done next week,” Brian said of the recount.
Under state law, the State Board of Elections faces a Dec. 9 deadline to finalize election results statewide. “I think we should have no trouble making that deadline,” Brian said.
Durham is waiting to receive the official written order from the State Board of Elections, which could provide more guidance on how the recount must be conducted, Brian said.
“We’re still trying to develop a plan” with county and staff election staffers, he said. “Once they come up with a plan, we have to bless the plan.”
The plan will include a price tag for the recount, Brian said. Election officials had earlier said that the process of running the 90,000 ballots through tabulating machines would take about eight hours once workers can begin.
Once completed, the Durham recount could prompt a concession from McCrory if the vote count doesn’t change substantially. His campaign said before Wednesday’s State Board of Elections meeting that he wouldn’t seek a statewide recount if the board ordered the Durham recount.
“We are pleased the State Board of Elections has recognized the irregularities in Durham County and we will respect whatever the results show,” campaign manager Russell Peck wrote in an email to supporters Wednesday night. “We ask that this is done immediately.”
Peck urged supporters to call or email the Durham County Board of Elections and “tell them to act immediately.”
Cooper’s campaign, meanwhile, emailed its supporters to say the recount is an example of McCrory “delaying the inevitable,” and that the governor has “no path to victory.”
As of midday Thursday, Cooper led by 10,257 votes in the latest tally on the State Board of Elections website. Four counties – Bladen, Lenoir, Buncombe and Graham – still listed incomplete results on the website but were expected to finalize their vote counts by the end of the week.
The State Board of Elections still must resolve an investigation of absentee ballots in Bladen County, but that probe only involves a few hundred ballots and is unlikely to affect the outcome of the governor’s race.
A statewide recount is still expected in the race for state auditor, where Democratic incumbent Beth Wood leads Republican Chuck Stuber by 6,000 votes. That’s well within the 10,000 vote margin required to seek a recount, and Stuber has already filed his request.
Colin Campbell:
