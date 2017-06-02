25 inmates told the same disturbing story: Officers turned rural road crew into torture.

More Videos 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Pause 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 2:04 Amanda Kloo: Time to compete 1:54 Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 15:26 An inside look at Rick Siskey and one of Charlotte's biggest frauds 0:57 Developers are building in retail as an amenity 1:59 Is offshore drilling good for SC? McMaster weighs in 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 2:47 Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How NC prison officers fuel corruption and abuse A Charlotte Observer investigation found that a hidden world of drugs, sex and gang violence thrives inside North Carolina prisons – and that officers who are paid to prevent such corruption are instead fueling it. A Charlotte Observer investigation found that a hidden world of drugs, sex and gang violence thrives inside North Carolina prisons – and that officers who are paid to prevent such corruption are instead fueling it. Ali I. Rizvi McClatchy

A Charlotte Observer investigation found that a hidden world of drugs, sex and gang violence thrives inside North Carolina prisons – and that officers who are paid to prevent such corruption are instead fueling it. Ali I. Rizvi McClatchy