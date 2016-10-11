Flooding widespread in NC as death toll rises to 18

VIDEO: Delores Miller checks on her elderly mother's home in downtown Lumberton after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees, power outages and massive flooding along the Lumber River Tuesday, October 11, 2016 in Lumberton, N.C.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Rescues continue in eastern North Carolina as water levels continue to rise in many flooded areas of the state following Hurricane Matthew's impact over the weekend.
Travis Long, Thomas Babb, Jill Knight
newsobserver.com
Rising water and a failing dam triggered by Hurricane Matthew have forced hundreds to flee homes in Moore County, some of them waiting out the flood while packed inside trucks and vans with their children and pets.
Jill Knight
jhknight@newsobserver.com
Betty Hinton of Princeville, N.C. remembers the 1999 flood that all but destroyed the town. Hinton is one of many current residents who have been evacuated from the rebuilt community due to the danger of flooding from Hurricane Matthew.
Anne Blythe
ablythe@newsobserver.com
Dr. Lori Gordon, a veterinarian with FEMA Massachusetts Task Force 1, tends to animals that were found in flood waters after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees, power outages and massive flooding along the Lumber River Monday, October 10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
High flood waters surround farm buildings near Smithfield, N.C. Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 after the Neuse River and tributary creeks went over their banks as a result of heavy rains from Hurricane Mathew over the weekend.
Thomas Babb
Rescue workers bring dogs to high ground that were found stranded in flood waters after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees, power outages and massive flooding along the Lumber River Monday, October 10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Rescue workers bring dogs to high ground that were found stranded in flood waters after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees, power outages and massive flooding along the Lumber River Monday, October 10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Rescue workers bring dogs to high ground that were found stranded in flood waters after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees, power outages and massive flooding along the Lumber River Monday, October 10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Dr. Lori Gordon, a veterinarian with FEMA Massachusetts Task Force 1, tends to a dog that was found tethered in flood waters after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees, power outages and massive flooding along the Lumber River Monday, October 10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Dr. Lori Gordon, a veterinarian with FEMA Massachusetts Task Force 1, tends to a dog that was found in flood waters after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees, power outages and massive flooding along the Lumber River Monday, October 10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
High flood waters surround farm buildings near Smithfield, N.C. Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 after the Neuse River and tributary creeks went over their banks as a result of heavy rains from Hurricane Mathew over the weekend.
Thomas Babb
Flood waters rush over US 264 (foreground) near Wilson, N.C Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 as the heavy rains from Hurricane Matthew continue to cause widespread road closures in central and eastern North Carolina.
Thomas Babb
Flood waters surround several houses in Rocky Mount, N.C. near the Tar River Monday afternoon, Oct. 10, 2016. Heavy rains from Hurricane Matthew have caused extensive flooding in eastern North Carolina.
Thomas Babb
Portions of Smithfield, N.C. are under flood waters Monday afternoon, Oct. 10, 2016 due to heavy rains over the weekend from Hurricane Matthew and flooding along the Neuse River and tributary creeks.
Thomas Babb
Portions of Smithfield, N.C. are under flood waters from Hurricane Matthew Monday afternoon, Oct 10, 2016, Highway 70 is at bottom left.
Thomas Babb
Flood waters surround apartments in Smithfield, N.C. Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 due to flooding from Hurricane Matthew.
Thomas Babb
People gather at a flooded road (lower right) to view flooding that has surrounded homes in Pinetops, N.C. Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 following heavy rains from Hurricane Matthew over the weekend.
Thomas Babb
Graham Melvin rescues Shirley Walters, 81, right, and her daughter Sharon Walters after flood waters threatened their home in Lumberton, NC Monday, October 10, 2016. Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees power outages and massive flooding throughout central and eastern North Carolina.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Shirley Walters, 81, center is helped from a john boat with her daughter Sharon Walters, right, by Graham Melvin, second from right and an unidentified man left, after flood waters threatened their home after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees power outages and massive flooding Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Shirley Walters, 81, center is helped from a john boat with her daughter Sharon Walters, right, by Graham Melvin, second from right and an unidentified man left, after flood waters threatened the Walters's home after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees power outages and massive flooding Monday, October 10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Two men and two dogs head for higher ground in a john boat Monday, October 10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC. Monday, Oct.10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC. Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees power outages and massive flooding throughout central and eastern North Carolina.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Zachary Grainger and Bailey Chablis sit in the back of a pickup truck with rescued dogs a Monday, October 10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC. Monday, Oct.10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC. Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees power outages and massive flooding throughout central and eastern North Carolina.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
A cat jumps into flood waters before swimming to higher ground Tuesday, October 10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC. Monday, Oct.10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC. Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees power outages and massive flooding throughout central and eastern North Carolina.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
A cat swims in flood waters before making it to higher ground after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees, power outages and massive flooding Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Mark Ross watches as a cat scurries to higher ground after swimming in flood waters after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees, power outages and massive flooding Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
A stranded car rests in flood waters where the Lumber River flows over Interstate 95 Monday, Oct.10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC. Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees power outages and massive flooding throughout central and eastern North Carolina.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
The Lumber River flows over Interstate 95 Monday, October 10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC. Monday, Oct.10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC. Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees power outages and massive flooding throughout central and eastern North Carolina.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Cyclists ride through flood waters on 5th Street Monday, October 10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC. Monday, Oct.10, 2016 in Lumberton, NC. Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees power outages and massive flooding throughout central and eastern North Carolina.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Buffalo Road, northwest of downtown Smithfield, near Smithfield Middle School is closed from flooding associated with heavy rain from Hurricane Matthew on Monday, October 10, 2016 in Smithfield, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Andres Rodriguez of Selma, N.C. walks his dog Tasco down W. Market Street to check out the Neuse River which flooded downtown Smithfield after heavy rain from Hurricane Matthew pushed the river to historic flood levels on Monday, October 10, 2016 in Smithfield, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Buffalo Road, northwest of downtown Smithfield, near Smithfield Middle School is closed from flooding associated with heavy rain from Hurricane Matthew on Monday, October 10, 2016 in Smithfield, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Sightseers take photographs of flooded cars at the I&R Auto lot on W. Market Street in downtown Smithfield, N.C. on Monday, October 10, 2016 after heavy rain from Hurricane Matthew forced the Neuse River from itís banks and flooded the street.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Jennifer Cannon gives her grandmother Rosetta Johnson a kiss as she helps her pack belongings for evacuation in Kinston, N.C., Monday, October 10, 2016. The Neuse River is expected to crest later in the week and Johnson, who lives over a mile from the river had to leave during Hurricane Floyd too.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Mary Whaley grabs boxes of bingo supplies from Untez Lloyd to hand to Johnnie Mitchell (top) as Malachi Whaley, her nephew, and Shawn Smith (left) get ready to hand over more boxes of bingo supplies in Kinston, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. They were helping get Mickey's Beach Bingo ready for the forecast cresting of the Neuse River later in the week.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Crews Whaley (left) and cousin Camden Whaley carry boxes at Mickey's Beach Bingo to prepare for an impending flood from the Neuse River in Kinston, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Mickey Whaley carries a table out of his bingo hall as he gets ready for the cresting of the Neuse River later this week in Kinston, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. His business, Mickey's Beach Bingo, flooded during Floyd and this time he says he will hope for the best but is moving equipment and supplies out of harms way.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
From left, Crews Whaley, Douglas Whaley and Caleb Murphrey carry a table out of Mickey's Beach Bingo in Kinston, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. They were helping family members prepare for floodwaters from the Neuse River that are supposed to arrive sometime Thursday.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
A giant oak destroyed a Honda and damaged several other vehicles on Filmore Street in Raleigh, N.C. during Hurricane Matthew. On Monday, October 10, 2016 officials were working to restore power and clear roads in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
A giant oak, downed during Hurricane Matthew, destroyed this van at 3113 Glenridge in the Brentwood neighborhood of Raleigh, N.C. On Monday morning October 10, 2016 parts of the neighborhood were without power.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
A giant oak destroyed a Honda and several other vehicles were damaged on Filmore Street in Raleigh, N.C. during Hurricane Matthew. On Monday, October 10, 2016 officials were working to restore power and clear roads in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Trucks and crews contracted by Duke Energy prepare to head out to restore power across central N.C. Monday, October 10, 2016 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C.
Jill Knight
jhknight@newsobserver.com
Trucks and crews contracted by Duke Energy prepare to head out to restore power across central N.C. Monday, October 10, 2016 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C.
Jill Knight
jhknight@newsobserver.com
Power line crews work on Wade Avenue Sunday, October 9, 2016 in Raleigh, N.C.
Jill Knight
jhknight@newsobserver.com
Breakfast is prepared for trucks and crews contracted by Duke Energy as they prepare to head out to restore power across central N.C. Monday, October 10, 2016 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C.
Jill Knight
jhknight@newsobserver.com
American Red Cross volunteers Stephanie Lord, top, and Chris Reynolds, unload supplies at a shelter located at Tarboro High School in Tarboro, N.C. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Adam Jennings
newsobserver.com
Wyninzia Evans, right, of Leggett, N.C., smiles at her daughter, Autumn Arrington, 8 months, in the American Red Cross shelter at Tarboro High School in Tarboro, N.C. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Adam Jennings
newsobserver.com
A driver makes their way through a flooded section of North Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Adam Jennings
newsobserver.com
Water rises on East Saint James Street in Tarboro, N.C. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Adam Jennings
newsobserver.com
Kevin Jones plays on his phone in the American Red Cross shelter at Tarboro High School in Tarboro, N.C. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Jones moved into the shelter after an evacuation from Princeville, N.C.
Adam Jennings
newsobserver.com
Folks observe as water rises on East Saint James Street in Tarboro, N.C. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Adam Jennings
newsobserver.com
A bicyclist maneuvers their way around a flooded section of East Grand Avenue in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Adam Jennings
newsobserver.com
Brothers, from left, Xzavier Graham, 7, Elijah Graham, 3, and Jaden Graham, 10, play a game together in the American Red Cross shelter at Tarboro High School in Tarboro, N.C. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. The boys and their family moved into the shelter after an evacuation from Princeville, N.C.
Adam Jennings
newsobserver.com
Rocky Mount traffic signal technicians work on a Benvenue Road traffic light in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Adam Jennings
newsobserver.com
Robert Stephens reads the newspaper in the American Red Cross shelter at Tarboro High School in Tarboro, N.C. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Stephens moved into the shelter after an evacuation from Princeville, N.C.
Adam Jennings
newsobserver.com
Sharone Graham, right, holds his daughter, Giselle Graham, 2, while his sons, from left, Xzavier Graham, 7, Elijah Graham, 3, and Jaden Graham, 10, play a game together in the American Red Cross shelter at Tarboro High School in Tarboro, N.C. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. The family moved into the shelter after an evacuation was made from Princeville, N.C.
Adam Jennings
newsobserver.com
Comments