40 children among 42 hurt, 6 seriously, in chemical leak at Downtown YMCA

twitter email Video: Firefighters Jason King and Bramwell Tong prepare to enter the Downtown Durham YMCA to test the air for contaminants. A police officer at the scene said the issue was a chlorine spill, affecting a combination of adults and children (35-40) were in the pool at the time of the reported leak in the disinfection system. Thirty-nine people were injured, including six children in serious condition. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

