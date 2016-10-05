Haley confirms Lowcountry evacuation due to Hurricane Matthew

0:47 Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach Pause

0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach

0:41 Logging on Hilton Head Island worries some residents

1:40 Confederate Flag goes up at the State House

1:15 Forest Acres police officer shoots into car 7 times at suspect

1:58 Killer bees can migrate through hive sales

0:25 Alligator at the door!

2:31 Watch the trailer for 'Girl on the Train'

3:05 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 10.05.16

6:42 VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive - Election Rewind

39:25 Police release full-length dash camera video of Keith Lamont Scott shooting