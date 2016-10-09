Hurricane Matthew leaves 1 dead in SC

One person trapped in a car in Florence became the first fatality in South Carolina from Hurricane Matthew.
The news came Sunday morning during Gov. Nikki Haley’s briefing about recovery from Hurricane Matthew.
The person, who has not been identified, was reportedly trying to cross a road in a vehicle when the vehicle was swept away, Haley said. Other details were not available. There have been 10 hurricane related deaths reported so far in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.
Haley said with good weather expected next week, recovery will continue to restore power, reopen roads and assess damage.
Two rivers are a concern later in the week for flooding, Haley said: Waccamaw, expected to be at 16.7 feet by the end of the week from 14 feet now; and the Little Pee Dee at Gallivants Ferry, expected to hit 13.1 feet by the end of the week from 11 feet now.
Evacuations have been lifted immediately in Berkeley, Colleton, Charleston and Dorchester counties. But assessments are ongoing in Beaufort, Jasper, Georgetown and Horry counties, Haley said, adding that state officials are working with local governments and law enforcement and going on those local recommendations in helping to determine when to lift evacuations.
When to lift areas still under curfew is being assessed with local officials too, Haley said.
Horry and Georgetown officials say they’re just starting damage assessments, since they didn’t have much daylight to get out after the storm hit later Saturday, Haley said, but added evacuation orders could be lifted in those areas as soon as Monday.
Power outages are still a challenge, officials said. Just over 11,000 people were still without power in Richland County and nearly 2,400 in Lexington County as of late Sunday morning.
All interstates statewide are reopened – including I-95 – but not all primary SC roads have reopened, officials said. More than 250 roads and 20-plus bridges remained closed early Sunday morning, according to SCDOT.
Bridge inspections are ongoing Sunday, Haley said.
Some areas of the Lowcountry were especially hard hit, Haley said. Beaufort Memorial Hospital suffered flooding and structural damage.
Haley, who urged patience as people return to evacuated areas.
