A congressman saw danger in a town-hall meeting. Police saw it differently

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa Pause

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

0:25 One dead, one injured in uptown shooting

0:55 PETA says go vegan for your valentine

1:43 CMS School Board comments on recent ICE raids

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

1:28 Fear among Charlotte's immigrants

0:34 Nice day to get a Valentine

14:47 Family looks for answers after Josue Diaz fatal shooting