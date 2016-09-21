The nation's cartoonists poke fun at North Carolina and HB2

The nation’s editorial cartoonists are one group that’s not boycotting North Carolina. Instead they’re holding their annual convention in Durham this week. As Adam Zyglis, editorial cartoonist from the Buffalo News and president of the Association of American Editorial cartoonists explains, “Other groups and companies are boycotting because that is the only way they can express a political opinion. Expressing an opinion is precisely what we do, so I say we should go to the heart of the controversy and speak out on this issue.” To that end, the cartoonists are exhibiting their cartoons at the Bryan Center on the Duke University Campus and at the Upfront Gallery in downtown Durham. Here’s a sampling of what will be on display.