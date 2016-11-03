News
Sports
Entertainment
Real Estate
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Customer Service
Digital Edition
News
News
Local
Crime
Databases
Education
Election
Politics
Nation/World
Special Reports
Columnists
Campaign Tracker
Retro Charlotte
Your Schools
Mark Washburn
All Blogs & Columns
Sports
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
That's Racin'
High Schools
College Sports
Charlotte Knights/MLB
Other Sports
Blogs & Columnists
Inside the Panthers
Inside the NBA
Prep Insiders
Scott Says
All Blogs & Columns
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Business
Business
Banking
ShopTalk
Top Workplaces
National Business
Bank Watch
What's in Store
Development
Earth and Energy
All Blogs & Columns
Living
Living
Religion
Food & Drink
Health & Family
Home & Garden
CLT Style
Travel
Living Here Guide
Deal Diva
Everyday Angels
Blogs & Columnists
I'll Bite
Karen Garloch
Kathleen Purvis
All Blogs & Columns
Entertainment
Entertainment
Events
Movie News & Reviews
Restaurants
Music/Nightlife
Television
Books
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Contests
Media Scene
Blogs & Columnists
Helen Schwab
Sound Bites
Lawrence Toppman
All Blogs & Columns
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Kevin Siers
Letters
Submit a Letter
Viewpoint
All Blogs & Columns
Blogs & Columnists
O-Pinion
You Write The Caption
Taylor Batten
Eric Frazier
Peter St. Onge
Celebrations
Obituaries
Public Notices
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Homes
Rentals
Classifieds
Local Deals
Place an ad
MomsCharlotte
Carolina Bride Magazine
Lake Norman Magazine
South Park Magazine
Kevin Siers
November 3, 2016 4:58 PM
Siers cartoon: Gov. McCrory's NC Efforts
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Sports
Entertainment
Living
News
Siers cartoon: Sen. Burr & the people's voice
Siers cartoon: Comey's Clinton Surprise
Siers cartoon: Comey's on the case
Siers cartoon: McCrory's new campaign slogan
Siers cartoon: McCrory's hurricane rescue
Siers cartoon: Affordable Housing Lip Service
Siers cartoon: HB2's needle and the damage done
Siers cartoon: Trump at Gettysburg
Trending Stories
2 MS-13 gang members sentenced to life in prison for murders
John Lewis to lead Charlotte march to polls for Clinton on Thursday
Jon Bon Jovi to hold Charlotte concert on Sunday for Hillary Clinton
New poll gives Trump 7-point lead in North Carolina
Warrant details torture of Erica Parsons, how her body was ‘discarded’
Siers cartoon: Another woman speaks up about Trump
Siers cartoon: Wells Fargo's Stumpf retires
Siers cartoon: Gov. Pat McCrory, shunned
Siers cartoon: Unshackled Trump
Siers cartoon: Trump in free fall
Siers cartoon: Charlotte's healing process
Siers cartoon: That Wells Fargo magic
Siers cartoon: Mike Pence's debate strategy
Siers cartoon: The North Carolina lottery scratch-off
Siers cartoon: Trump the genius
Siers cartoon: Trump's new tweets
Siers cartoon: State's new police video law
Siers cartoon: Mayor Roberts' transparency
Siers cartoon: Trump and Clinton debate
Siers cartoon: Charlotte sees its true face
Siers cartoon: That HB2 compromise