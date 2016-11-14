Trump’s right-hand man Stephen Bannon is bad news

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort Pause

2:26 Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:14 South Mtns State Park wildfire

0:58 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:49 Trump and Clinton made a combined total of almost 30 visits to North Carolina since June but did voters care?

0:31 Fire damages uptown condos under construction

1:40 Cam Newton following 20-17 loss to Chiefs