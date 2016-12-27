Charlotte School of Law students deserved better

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls Pause

2:14 In AT&T fiber project, worker pays a steep price: amputation of finger

0:33 500 power trucks roll out to help restore power after Hurricane Matthew

1:12 What's the future of SouthPark?

1:45 Forest Hill's viral holiday video on gratitude

1:19 NC congressman takes conservatism into new communities

1:19 Charlotte Hanukkah celebration at SouthPark Mall

0:55 Two families struggle to move out of Tall Oaks public housing

1:43 Cam Newton following loss to Atlanta