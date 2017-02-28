How much discrimination is the right amount?

1:58 Brian Moynihan talks about HB2 Pause

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

0:25 Puppy love at SouthPark Mall

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees

0:46 Light rail extension opening delayed

1:33 Time for a new home for Time Out Youth

0:48 Republic Services

1:04 Immigration protesters march to city council