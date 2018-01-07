Donald Trump’s path to absolute power

The president of the United States of America openly declared he has unchecked power.
“I have the absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department,” Donald Trump told The New York Times. “But for the purposes of hopefully thinking I’m going to be treated fairly, I’ve stayed uninvolved in this particular matter.”
That declaration will not come as a shock to anyone who has been paying attention to this presidency, given that he once said during a national TV interview that he fired then-FBI Director James Comey in part because of the Russia probe, the kind of admission that would have set off alarm bells in a representative democracy functioning as it should. That Trump feels so free to openly declare that he is above the law says more about the rest of us than him. And that’s what’s so disturbing.
Any president who declares he has absolute power – which is what Trump’s admission amounts to, given that the ability to shut down any investigation means he can always protect himself and friends, no matter what kind of wrongdoing they commit – is a threat to the country’s foundation. In less than two and a half centuries, we’ve gone from a president who freely gave up power so there would be no kings in America, to one who wants to be treated like one. That’s no small thing.
As Benjamin Wittes of Lawfare recently wrote:
“Even Richard Nixon, who believed such things privately and acted on them in secret, never had the audacity to state them publicly. Trump has not merely advocated for the notion of law enforcement as a mechanism of political attack; he has campaigned against those within the bureaucracy who have resisted the vision. He has adopted an active policy of institutional attack on the FBI and public discrediting of intelligence-community findings inconvenient to him on Russia. The question is whether this style of politics – or aspects of it – catches on. This may be hard to imagine if Trumpism ends in a crushing electoral defeat and repudiation. But what if Republicans outperform expectations in 2018 or Trump wins reelection in 2020 or both? What will other politicians take away then?”
Trump’s belief in absolute power includes punishing political enemies. According to reports, the Justice Department is again “looking into” Hillary Clinton emails – and now the Clinton Foundation – in part because Trump has repeatedly called, not just for an investigation, but the jailing of Clinton and associates.
Our democratic experiment is built upon checks and balances – co-equal branches of government that can rein in the excesses of each other. But that means nothing if those given such power refuse to do their jobs. What’s worse is that Trump’s penchant for consistently ignoring previous principles and standards – his sheer shamelessness – has worn down otherwise conscientious Americans.
The public’s short attention span and inability, or refusal, to keep paying attention works to the president’s advantage. It’s hard to remain outraged that he has repeatedly used his position to enrich his family and businesses and that he said there were good white supremacists in Charlottesville and that he remains untouched by the #Metoo movement despite more than a dozen women accusing him of assault or harassment and that his campaign lied about their contacts with Russian officials and about the latest outrageous tweet.
It’s hard not to want to tune out, hard not to want to write it all off as typical partisan bickering, hard to imagine we elected a man like this. But democracy is designed to be hard. We must embrace that truth if we want to keep it.
