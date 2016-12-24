UNCC should acquire Charlotte School of Law

Keep law school local, UNCC can help
In response to “Angry students say Charlotte School of Law hid its problems” (Dec. 22) and related articles:
The “for profit” model for professional education is clearly flawed.
A good argument can be made that North Carolina is oversupplied with law schools. But all of them are concentrated in the Raleigh-Durham/Greensboro/Winston-Salem I-40 corridor.
A good solution to the Charlotte School of Law problem would be for UNC Charlotte to acquire the school, upgrade admission standards, enhance the quality of instruction and reduce class sizes to a manageable level. Then, qualified students who need to stay in the Charlotte area to live and work would have access to an affordable legal education.
Ed Hinson, Charlotte
Reach across the aisle, or you’re out
In response to “HB2 deal collapses” (Dec. 22):
If you cannot reach across the aisle and get this LGBT debacle done, I for one will reach across my voting ballot and say “no” to all of you!
You all are a disgrace to this wonderful state and I pray for the day when someone sits down beside me on a plane, asks where I am from and does not snicker when I say North Carolina.
John B. Hallman, Charlotte
Animus toward Charlotte at play
It’s Charlotte’s fault? Surely you jest.
The boycotts, economic losses, and national snickering didn’t arise from Charlotte’s non-discriminatory ordinance.
They’re the response to the highly offensive, discriminatory bill passed by the General Assembly and signed – in a millisecond – by Gov. Pat McCrory.
And now it continues as the “compromise” repeal of HB2 collapses, a disingenuous legislature responding to City Council’s decision to trust Raleigh and rescind the ordinance.
Let’s recognize this for what it is: animus toward Charlotte – an attempt to vilify the city and distract attention from the real culprits and real issues.
Deborah Langsam, Charlotte
N.C. conservatives I voted for disappoint
Anyone who tells you that our legislature’s recent efforts to strip Roy Cooper of powers and appointments is “politics as usual” is lying.
House Bill 17 overrides the will of the people. Such actions strike at the heart of democracy and should be intolerable to Americans of all political preferences.
In passing this legislation, the Republicans have removed their masks. We do not see the conservatives many of us thought we voted for.
Instead, we see the faces of those whose ideas are more closely aligned with fascism than with governance by the people.
Skip Beck, Valle Crucis
Then God helped elect Obama too
In response to “Graham: Russians didn’t intervene in election, ‘it was God’ ” (Dec. 20):
I wonder why Franklin Graham didn’t recognize God’s intervention in America when we elected an African-American statesman – twice – to the presidency, hoping to finally face the racial prejudice within our democracy. Even renowned Southern writer William Faulkner deemed that prejudice our greatest sin.
Nancy Payne, Belmont
End stale battle over ‘Merry Christmas’
Just read about Donald Trump ginning up conflict over “Merry Christmas” and supposed “political correctness.”
Please Donald/Fox News supporters, stop insulting our intelligence. It is called being a decent American and not insulting other religions.
It also has more to do with corporate retailers realizing the U.S. is a diverse melting pot and not wishing to offend non-Christians.
Love and respect for others is perhaps the most Christian ideal. Leave it to “The Donald” to divide the U.S. to aggrandize himself. It’s getting stale!
Chip Potts, Mooresville
I find Charlotte’s giving spirit inspiring
In response to “Thanks for nothing, Social Security” (Dec. 20 Forum):
How sad that the Empty Stocking Fund offends Forum writer Sheila Burleson.
I find it quite inspiring to live in a community where generous Angel Tree Santas and Empty Stocking Fund donors spread hope and joy to children born into circumstances they did not choose.
Brian Buckley, Cornelius
