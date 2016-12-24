UNCC should acquire Charlotte School of Law

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed' Pause

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

1:27 Luke Kuechly talks retirement and Pro Bowl

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

2:51 Jim Bradley retiring after 33 years at WSOC

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:03 Gun shop owner defends security barriers

1:10 Rocklin gun store burglars caught on camera