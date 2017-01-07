Memorial Stadium is wrong place for Major League Soccer

Put soccer stadium at Eastland site
In response to “Plan would raze Memorial, Grady Cole for new stadium” (Jan. 6):
The Major League Soccer stadium should be built on the Eastland Mall site.
That site is shovel-ready, and the surrounding area is ripe for any development MLS might spawn.
The Memorial Stadium location is a poor choice for MLS, and the historic stadium should not be lost. If it is ever razed, the site must be preserved for CPCC expansion, not a competing use.
David Erdman, Charlotte
Community has role to play in homicides
In response to “2016 homicide total marks 7-year high for Charlotte” (Dec. 31) and related articles:
There were 67 homicides in Charlotte in 2016. Several occurred at gatherings where presumably there were many witnesses, yet the cases remain unsolved.
Where is the outrage in the community about these murders? There was plenty of outrage and “live streaming” at police-involved situations.
Witnesses at these events know who committed the killings. They should stand up and identify the murderers to police.
Until the community gets involved in such cases, the “thugs” – black and white – will continue to kill and hurt others.
Bill Lane, Polkville
Expand Medicaid; it’s Christian thing to do
In response to “Cooper wants to expand Medicaid; GOP vows to fight” (Jan. 5):
A state in the richest country in the world can’t afford 5 to 10 percent of the cost of expanding Medicaid?
What kind of Christians are these people?
The black president is essentially gone. Refusal to expand Medicaid helped to get what you wanted – a WASP in the White House.
Stop trying to embarrass the African-American man in the White House and take care of poor people as instructed on almost every page of the Gospels.
Francis W. Green, Albemarle
On Russia, Obama lacks sufficient proof
In response to “U.S. strikes back at Russia over election hacking” (Dec. 30) and related articles:
President Obama doesn’t meet the burden of proof needed for the actions he took.
Instead, I see a lame-duck president trying to make the transition for President-elect Trump as rough as possible.
Between Obama and establishment Republicans, I’m disappointed to see the divisiveness still being spread.
Let’s rally behind our new Commander in Chief and help make this transition easy, the way George W. Bush did for Obama.
Trigg Cherry, Charlotte
Investigate Trump’s ties to Russia
I am alarmed. President-elect Donald Trump rejects intelligence community findings concerning hacking of the DNC by Russia designed to influence our election.
“Methinks he doth protest too much.” He also seems to have a love affair with Vladimir Putin.
The public needs to see an exploration of Trump’s tax returns. There should be a nonpartisan investigation into Trump’s personal ties to Russia.
Instead of “The Manchurian Candidate,” do we have “The Russian Candidate” moving into the White House?
Patricia Ball, Charlotte
Make hands-free cell law a national one
In response to “We need California’s cell phone law” (Jan. 5 Forum):
I am a native of a state that aggressively enforced the use of Bluetooth or equivalent hands-free devices and aggressively enforced “no texting while driving.”
To this day, after living three years in Charlotte, I still use my Bluetooth and do not text unless parked.
The problem is, if a law were created would Charlotte police actually enforce it?
The United States should enact a national law requiring hands-free devices and no texting while driving.
Danton Cardoso, Charlotte
Allegiant should’ve treated sisters better
In response to “Sisters kicked off flight miss seeing dying father” (Jan. 6):
As for the two sisters who were trying to see their dying dad and were kicked off an Allegiant Air flight to North Carolina: Shame on you, Allegiant.
I hope folks boycott your airline, and I am sorry to admit that you have a hub in the City of Concord, my hometown.
Don’t ever worry about me boarding one of your planes.
Claude Dill, Concord
