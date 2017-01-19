A lot to be learned from Cameron Harris’ foray into fake news

Harris missed valuable life lessons
In response to “Faking ‘news’ for profit” (Jan. 19):
To think that this fake news was shared with 6 million people is mind-boggling and just goes to show how gullible the American public can be.
The fact that Cameron Harris is now continuing to cast doubt on the credible, mainstream news media via Twitter shows that he did not learn a valuable life lesson at college.
And the American public should learn to vet any news report that seems to be too good to be believed before they share that juicy tidbit with anyone else.
Karin Kemp, Matthews
We’re Charlotte; fight to win that stadium
In response to “Charlotte’s $100M stadium question” (Jan. 15 Observer Editorial):
The writer is president of commercial/mixed-use development for Crescent Communities.
It has been proven that cities capable of improving and expanding civic infrastructure are winning the heated competition to retain and attract the most talented companies and individuals.
Is Charlotte on the field competing to win?
We don’t have an MLS team looking for a stadium. We have a solid, well-run and growing league of the world’s most popular sport looking for a city and owner capable of putting their best foot forward as they make the decision about where to complete their expansion.
We’re Charlotte. We compete to win, now let’s go win!
Brian Leary, Charlotte
Say no to stadium, like San Diego did
Here we go again. Another billionaire wants the city/county to use tax dollars to build a sports stadium so he can make more billions.
Come on Charlotte-Mecklenburg, let’s stand up against an MLS soccer stadium built by us. Follow San Diego’s example.
Ivan Gilland, Charlotte
Boycott by Lewis deepens the divide
In response to “Democratic Rep. Lewis: Trump not a ‘legitimate president’ ” (Jan. 13) and related articles:
With all due respect, grow up Rep. John Lewis. The game is over, your party lost! Your antagonistic attitude and wanton disrespect only create a deep division.
You were elected to represent all your constituents not just the 78 percent who voted for Hillary Clinton. Be a true man and leader. Negotiate, oppose and mediate peacefully, working within the constitutional framework. MLK would have.
John Davis, Lenoir
President Trump will be a game-changer
There’s a new cowboy in town and he’s a game-changer.
Career politicians are freaking out because he is a outside-the-box rabble-rouser who says and does things differently. He is holding up a mirror to the political establishment and they don’t recognize what they see.
I can’t wait to hear the jingle-jangle of Donald Trump’s spurs as he steps into office.
Lynda Bouchard, Charlotte
Stop destroying Charlotte’s history
In response to “Barn is last of its kind in Mecklenburg County” (Jan. 13):
Mecklenburg County, and specifically Charlotte, are the worst at keeping/refurbishing our history.
It is much easier for them to tear down a piece of property than to bring it back to its beautiful glory and appreciate what it once was and perhaps use it for something different.
I hope the Morris Barn does not go the way of most historical buildings in and around Charlotte. That would be a shame.
But then we have lost so many historical sites that it wouldn’t surprise me if that eventually happened.
Heather Avant, Mint Hill
Dig down to root causes of city’s divide
In response to “What I discovered about the Charlotte that struggles” (Jan. 13 Opinion):
If locally elected officials, as well as Charlotte citizens, invested equal time to truly understand the decades-old root causes of Charlotte’s current race, economic, social and political divide, we just might begin to make progress reducing that divide.
Realistically it will take at least a generation to eliminate the divide that several generations created and propagated.
We can only hope Duncan Richey returns here after graduation so he can help lead Charlotte to reach its potential.
Gail Halverson, Charlotte
