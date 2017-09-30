Why I won’t vote for the CMS bond package

Bloated CMS bond package outrages me
In response to “Poll finds support for $922 million school bond” (Sept. 29):
The magnitude of the $922 million school bond issue is astounding!
More outrageous is that the CMS board is bowing to black leaders’ demands for renovations to West Charlotte High and Bruns Academy ($144 million) while they are not indicated as requiring such by the school priority committee.
That’s an absolute waste of money, especially considering West Charlotte has had numerous renovations since opening at its current site in 1954, including the addition of an indoor swimming pool.
I hope sane unbiased voters defeat this bloated bond and make the board come back with a more fiscally conservative request that explains in detail the “critical” nature of each project and how CMS can justify these extremely high construction costs.
Wayne Gatlin, Charlotte
The manner of the protests irks me
As a Vietnam veteran who spent 21 years serving this great country, I completely respect, understand and support the reasons for the NFL protests, as well as their right to do so.
What I truly detest is that they chose to protest in a manner that indicates total disrespect for our flag, anthem and country.
There are many other ways they could have accomplished their desires without angering and dividing the country. They could have protested before or after the national anthem and received just as much attention. But no, they decided to take a stance that guaranteed the objections of half the country.
Not an intelligent method to promote your cause – a former fan’s observation.
Dave Willard, Charlotte
Protests are needed to speed change
Why do athletes make a fuss before the game? Why do crowds block highways? Why do workers strike?
It’s the old story that you have to get the mule’s attention before you ask him to change direction.
If the athlete sent a tweet, if the widow spoke with her council member, if the pastor wrote a letter to the editor, would the result be as effective?
Would you reconsider your beliefs? Would change happen?
William C. Barnes, Charlotte
Where was Trump’s patriotism before?
When the NFL players went to their knees partly to express their concerns about the present White House occupant, they had every right to do so.
But President Trump, who never lets go of a divisive idea, jumped on the tactic of accusing them of lacking patriotism and love of country.
If Trump is so super patriotic, how did he manage to never serve this country?
Pearl Rosenthal, Charlotte
Forfeit pay for the cause; then I’ll believe
Forfeit pay for the cause; then I’ll believe
If the players, coaches, etc. are sincerely committed to the cause, they should refuse to play.
That will really get the attention of fans, advertisers and the NFL.
Until I see them put their money where their mouth is and forfeit paychecks for the cause, I cannot take them seriously.
Drew Waterbury, Charlotte
Keep your politics out of the workplace
In response to Scott Fowler “NFL might ‘go to hell,’ but Newton has different goal” (Sept. 28):
Unequivocally, Jerry Richardson is the most caring owner toward his players in the NFL.
His tone and comments were appropriate. This is his business.
I do not have a problem with players, coaches or whomever trying to better their communities, but doing it on the football field where fans come to relax and watch football – and get away from politics – is completely unacceptable.
I don’t know about you, but I certainly don’t bring my political agenda to work. My boss expects me to simply do my job. Period.
Mike Howard, Charlotte
President Trump revels in fantasy
Not only has President Trump proven to be a liar, – phantom Muslim celebrators after 9/11, inauguration crowd size, wiretapping, and on and on – now it seems he’s trying to rewrite history.
After vigorously campaigning for Luther Strange, Trump promptly deleted all his supportive tweets. He couldn’t conceive of being associated with a loser.
He also strangely insisted sufficient votes were available to pass the Graham-Cassidy bill. Once again he revels in fantasy.
When will he rise to the expectations of the office? I dread the next three years and four months.
Jim Ragaini, Charlotte
