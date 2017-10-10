Las Vegas shooting victims need long-term support

Las Vegas shooting costs abound
What is the true cost of the tragedy in Las Vegas? As in past mass gun shootings, I often wonder about the victims and their families. Did they have health insurance? If not, what debts will they owe, and how will they pay for ongoing medical and mental heath needs? Did any have disability insurance? If not, being out of work could be catastrophic.
Did those who died have life insurance? Some of the victims were spouses that probably contributed to the family income, or worse, single parents with nothing left to help their children.
I am not an insurance agent. I just think we need to realize that the costs to these victims could be financially devastating and we as a society must care for them.
Tracy Allen, Charlotte
Politicians, try listening to protests
It’s so simple how government officials can bring these protest to a halt: start doing something about the injustice.
There are still African Americans alive who saw the mobs carrying torches, had the National Guard block them from entering school, were arrested for looking at white women. I have met retired police officers who, when they first started on the force, couldn’t arrest or detain white people.
If you get right down to it, we haven’t come very far since the ’60s. The Vice President showed this weekend that this administration is not going to do anything about this injustice.
Buddy Lemmons, Charlotte
Maybe Pence actually was offended
Maybe Pence actually was offended
In response to “Is Pence content with being a lackey?” (Oct. 10 Forum):
Harvey Cohen’s letter overlooks another explanation for Vice President Mike Pence’s conduct at the game. Perhaps, like millions of other Americans, he was actually offended just as I am offended by those who justify the players’ conduct.
Kenneth M. Kyzer,
Charlotte
Pence disrespected us by wasting money
Professional athletes take a knee or lock arms during the national anthem, hoping to spotlight inequities and start a long-needed conversation about race. Vice President Mike Pence goes to a football game as a political stunt to energize the base before a fundraiser. All paid for with taxpayer dollars. Now who is disrespecting the flag and the values of our country? Truly sad!
Kelly Morlacci, Charlotte
Evaluating how we handled the crisis
Once again after a tragedy of a hurricane or tropical storm, the talking-head experts are eager to give their insights after the fact. But in most cases all they’re doing is self-promoting, pushing the party line, or trying to sell a book. As Americans we deserve better. We need people with the ability to recognize the damages that can occur and correctly assess what needs to be done prior to the incident.
We have seen the rise of patting each other on the back self-appraisers who proclaim a job well done even though the crisis isn’t over. We need an independent body that can evaluate how we can better save lives, protect property, and utilize our resources most effectively.
James Muldrow, Columbia
Observer headline implied officer guilt
In response to “Charlotte man had arms raised when police shot him, videos show” (Oct. 7):
Saturday’s headline, “Charlotte man had arms raised when police shot him, videos show,” not only shows bias, but presumes the police guilty before the facts are known. Buried inside the story are small inescapable facts like: Charlotte man was holding a gun in his left hand, and ignored repeated instructions by police to drop his weapon. Although the weapon wasn’t loaded, no police officer I know is clairvoyant. Another unfortunate shooting by police, and the immediate piling on to dispel any thought of innocent until proven guilty, especially for Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers.
How about a heading that said something like: “Charlotte man shot while refusing to drop weapon”?
Hughie Sexton, Weddington
Chief Putney should question officers
In response to “Charlotte man had arms raised... ” (Oct. 7):
When Chief of Police Kerr Putney states, “I’m not going to second guess how (officers) perceive a legal threat,” he is giving officers cover to use violence.
As their boss, it should be the duty of the chief to look at all the facts, including videos, before declaring his officers innocent.
It’s supposed to be a system of justice.
Stephen Jones, Charlotte
Comments