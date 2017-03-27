Former Duke star Christian Laettner celebrates UNC’s Luke Maye to poke fun at Kentucky

Early Monday morning, former Duke star Christian Laettner poked a little fun at Kentucky – and he celebrated a North Carolina player to do it.
Luke my son...May the force of the #32 be with you. #uncdownsthecats #theshotlives— Christian Laettner (@laettnerbball) March 27, 2017
Twenty five years ago, Laettner, wearing No. 32, took a three-quarter court pass from Grant Hill, spun, and hit a game-winning shot against Kentucky to earn a berth in the Final Four.
Sunday, North Carolina’s Luke Maye, wearing No. 32, took a pass from teammate Theo Pinson, and hit a game-winning shot against Kentucky to earn a berth in the Final Four.
Stepping outside the usual Duke-North Carolina rivalry wars, Laettner celebrated a Tar Heel to poke fun at the Wildcats’ fan base.
Wonder how Duke faithful will feel about one of their core Blue Devils doing that?
Kentucky fans, though, probably didn’t appreciate it.
Comments