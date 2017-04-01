Social media reacts to Gonzaga’s win over South Carolina

South Carolina’s cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament ended in the Final Four Saturday, but not before the Gamecocks’ trademark defense turned what looked like a Gonzaga runaway into a nailbiter.
Here are some reactions from social media.
Thank you, Sindarius Thornwell, for a great career.— SEC Country SC (@SECCountrySC) April 2, 2017
You were the heart and soul of the best South Carolina team ever. #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/4PMecL4vC8
It hurts... But SOUTH CAROLINA just lost in the FINAL 4 to a (37-1) by 4 points.. Nobody predicted that..— Rusty B. (@RustyB25) April 2, 2017
With South Carolina going down, UConn (2004 & 2014) and Louisville (2013) remain the only schools to send both mens and womens teams to the…— NCAA Hoops: NOW (@ncaahoopsnow) April 2, 2017
.@ZagsMBB fans r on cloud 9 as they hold off the gutty Gamecocks / Now GONZAGA IS 1 win away from an NCAA title . pic.twitter.com/FMwFse7I7c— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 2, 2017
"When you impact people by the masses the way these kids have, that means you're a winner." - Frank Martin #FinalFour #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/ujpRCsDwuj— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 2, 2017
