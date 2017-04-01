Social media reacts to first half of Oregon-North Carolina NCAA semifinal

0:28 UNC's Luke Maye hits game-winner to down Kentucky Pause

0:24 Sindarius Thornwell on how Gonzaga was able to limit him

0:44 UNC team arrives to face Oregon

3:08 UNC's Maye: I saw I had an opening, I just put it up and luckily it went in

1:14 Previewing the Final Four teams of the NCAA Tournament

1:48 Fifth Annual African-American Festival

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

3:36 UNC's Roy Williams talks about Luke Maye