How UNC coach Larry Fedora stays ‘hip’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:56 Happy National Watermelon Day Pause 6:28 How will UNC's Larry Fedora choose his new starting quarterback? 2:44 UNC's Smith: 'I like to practice at Kenan; I imagine the fans all around me' 0:46 Take the field with the NC State Wolfpack 3:09 Henry Jones' Commonwealth barbershop closes after 62 years 2:09 Security camera catches woman armed with big gun robbing NC store 1:16 James McGill tells the story of his son's last day 1:23 Former CMPD cop shares fashion secrets for men 1:24 Devant Sports Towels produces towels for PGA Championship 3:26 Druid Hills community works to adapt to changes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email UNC Tar Heels football coach Fedora takes a "hip" approach to recruiting athletes for the program in a video posted to Twitter by @TarHeelFootball. @TarHeelFootball

UNC Tar Heels football coach Fedora takes a "hip" approach to recruiting athletes for the program in a video posted to Twitter by @TarHeelFootball. @TarHeelFootball